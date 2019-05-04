Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (SSD) Expected to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Simpson Manufacturing in a report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sidoti set a $72.00 price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

NYSE SSD opened at $66.77 on Thursday. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $49.54 and a 1-year high of $78.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.54.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 30.45%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 258.2% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 46,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 33,580 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 365.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 685.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 88,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 76,893 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 88,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 37.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

