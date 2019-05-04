Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.74 Million Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (CII)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 237,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000.

Shares of NYSE:CII traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.20. 102,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,912. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $17.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0828 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

