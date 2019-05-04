SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $14.79 Million Position in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (SPTM)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,346 shares during the period. Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf comprises about 2.6% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf were worth $14,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 471.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 940,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,069,000 after acquiring an additional 775,872 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,559,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,211,000 after acquiring an additional 764,552 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf in the fourth quarter worth about $20,014,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf in the fourth quarter worth about $12,186,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 531,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after acquiring an additional 334,552 shares during the last quarter.

Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $35.46.

