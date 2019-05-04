Short Interest in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (SBS) Increases By 51.7%

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,813,076 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the March 29th total of 2,513,502 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,908,697 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

SBS opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $12.25.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP alerts:

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.31. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2999 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 51.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 402,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 136,697 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 3,137.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 144,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 139,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 25.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 17,608 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 10.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 34.2% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

SBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. HSBC cut Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Short Interest in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (SBS) Increases By 51.7%” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/04/short-interest-in-companhia-de-saneamento-bsc-dedsp-sbs-increases-by-51-7.html.

About Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

Read More: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.