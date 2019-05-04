Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Breedon Group (BREE)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Breedon Group (LON:BREE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BREE. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 28th.

BREE opened at GBX 74.20 ($0.97) on Tuesday. Breedon Group has a twelve month low of GBX 55.20 ($0.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 85 ($1.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.55.

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

