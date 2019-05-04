Shopify (SHOP) Price Target Increased to C$280.00 by Analysts at Mackie

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective lifted by Mackie from C$210.00 to C$280.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Shopify from C$230.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP opened at C$354.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -580.79. Shopify has a 52-week low of C$159.25 and a 52-week high of C$357.54.

In other news, Director Steven Alan Collins sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.82, for a total transaction of C$6,407,038.18.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.