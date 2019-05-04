Shopify (SHOP) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $190.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mackie boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $264.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.35, a current ratio of 15.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $266.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -432.84 and a beta of 1.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.44. Shopify had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $320.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,599,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $913,657,000 after purchasing an additional 357,313 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,920,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,223,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,030 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,312,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,671,000 after acquiring an additional 156,966 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,062,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,226,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

