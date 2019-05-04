Shopify (SHOP) Price Target Increased to $269.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $208.00 to $269.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shopify from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shopify from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Shopify to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $236.00.

SHOP stock opened at $264.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -432.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.35 and a quick ratio of 15.35. Shopify has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $266.40.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $320.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.11 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 328.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 8,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

