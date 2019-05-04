Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) Short Interest Update

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,259,784 shares, an increase of 124.0% from the March 29th total of 1,455,523 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 511,296 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SJR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

SJR stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 1,138.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

