SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.26 Million Position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (FWONK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 711.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,606 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,058,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,401,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyTop Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. SkyTop Capital Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FWONK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C stock opened at $39.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -60.18 and a beta of 1.07. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.89 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series C

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

