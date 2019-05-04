Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SRTS. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a market perform rating to an under perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.89.
Shares of SRTS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.32. 45,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,636. Sensus Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $104.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.14 and a beta of -0.53.
In related news, EVP Richard Golin sold 5,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $44,929.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 925,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,791.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,203 shares of company stock valued at $54,379. 41.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 48.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 305,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 99,444 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 75.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 20,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 48.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 99,444 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 275.1% in the first quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 108,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 79,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.56% of the company’s stock.
Sensus Healthcare Company Profile
Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.
