Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SRTS. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a market perform rating to an under perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.89.

Shares of SRTS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.32. 45,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,636. Sensus Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $104.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.14 and a beta of -0.53.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard Golin sold 5,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $44,929.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 925,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,791.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,203 shares of company stock valued at $54,379. 41.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 48.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 305,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 99,444 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 75.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 20,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 48.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 99,444 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 275.1% in the first quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 108,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 79,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

