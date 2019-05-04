Seabridge Gold’s (SEA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seabridge Gold’s Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock opened at C$15.74 on Tuesday. Seabridge Gold has a 52 week low of C$13.19 and a 52 week high of C$20.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.65 million and a PE ratio of -46.29.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

In related news, insider Gloria M. Trujillo sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.51, for a total value of C$40,118.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,127 shares in the company, valued at C$446,470.14. Also, Senior Officer Robert Brent Murphy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.30, for a total value of C$30,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,130 shares in the company, valued at C$874,089. Insiders sold 6,228 shares of company stock worth $102,417 over the last 90 days.

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.