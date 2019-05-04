Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Position Decreased by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,457 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises about 1.4% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 108,726,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,623,627,000 after buying an additional 735,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,747,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,238,103,000 after buying an additional 2,571,883 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,487,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $593,754,000 after buying an additional 1,125,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,635,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,801,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $425,812,000 after buying an additional 1,583,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,152,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,800,263.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Juden sold 8,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $374,155.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,555.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $58.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Schlumberger to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.53.

SLB stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $34.99 and a 1 year high of $75.43.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

