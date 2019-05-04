Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (SDT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 47.2% per year over the last three years.

SDT stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. Sandridge Mississippian Trust I has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Sandridge Mississippian Trust I had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 63.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter.

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I Company Profile

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, and Woods counties in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2017, the company's properties comprised royalty interests in the initial wells; and 121 additional wells that were drilled and perforated by the company.

