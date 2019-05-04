Saga PLC (SAGA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Saga PLC (LON:SAGA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 94 ($1.23).

SAGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Saga to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Saga in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Investec reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 107 ($1.40) price objective on shares of Saga in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Saga in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Saga in a report on Friday, March 29th.

Get Saga alerts:

In other Saga news, insider Gareth Williams acquired 11,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £6,488.88 ($8,478.87). Also, insider James Quin acquired 33,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £19,870.80 ($25,964.72). Insiders purchased 160,815 shares of company stock worth $9,473,997 over the last quarter.

SAGA stock opened at GBX 58.25 ($0.76) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.14. The company has a market capitalization of $653.38 million and a PE ratio of -4.02. Saga has a 1 year low of GBX 55.65 ($0.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 141.20 ($1.85).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Saga’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.62%.

About Saga

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.