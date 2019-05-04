RTI Surgical (RTIX) Announces Earnings Results

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RTI Surgical had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $69.74 million for the quarter. RTI Surgical updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of RTIX stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,755. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $406.10 million, a PE ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 1.28. RTI Surgical has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $6.15.

Get RTI Surgical alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of RTI Surgical in the third quarter worth $297,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 15.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,883,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 375,027 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of RTI Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,756,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,599,000 after purchasing an additional 93,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 24,730 shares in the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “RTI Surgical (RTIX) Announces Earnings Results” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/04/rti-surgical-rtix-announces-earnings-results.html.

RTIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of RTI Surgical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of RTI Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

RTI Surgical Company Profile

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for RTI Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTI Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.