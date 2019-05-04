Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 241,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $72,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $315.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $197.46 and a fifty-two week high of $323.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 30.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 9,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total value of $2,761,026.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.27, for a total value of $5,825,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,824 shares of company stock valued at $26,390,919. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Broadcom from $265.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadcom from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.41.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

