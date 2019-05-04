Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $64.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Cowen began coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $60.55 on Tuesday. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $63.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.54.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $542.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.17 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.06% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.90%.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $272,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 8,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $448,247.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,316 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,124. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.5% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 138,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,025,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,580,346,000 after buying an additional 150,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at $3,075,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

