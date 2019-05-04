Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Spotify (SPOT)

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
“We remain bullish on SPOT’s long-term global brand leverage potential, both in/outside music, however we acknowledge the stock may be “catalyst-less” near-term, weighed by a heavy gross margin thru perhaps ‘20E. We believe this dynamic argues for a long- awaited price increase in Spotify’s most loyal, Nordic sub base. We present a scenario analysis below (with visuals on page 2) reflecting near-term ARPU and gross margin stability resulting from a € 1 price increase in the region, beginning in 1Q20E. We expect the stock would react favorably to this announcement and subsequently break from a tired 6-month trading range. We reiterate our Buy rating and DCF-based $175 PT. Shares may soon be unstuck with some help from the Nordics.”,” Rosenblatt Securities’ analyst commented.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a report on Friday, April 26th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Spotify from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Spotify from $182.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Spotify in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Spotify from $152.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Spotify currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.89.
Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Spotify by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Spotify by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Spotify by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Spotify by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Spotify by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.
Spotify Company Profile
Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.
