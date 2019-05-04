Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Spotify (SPOT)

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“We remain bullish on SPOT’s long-term global brand leverage potential, both in/outside music, however we acknowledge the stock may be “catalyst-less” near-term, weighed by a heavy gross margin thru perhaps ‘20E. We believe this dynamic argues for a long- awaited price increase in Spotify’s most loyal, Nordic sub base. We present a scenario analysis below (with visuals on page 2) reflecting near-term ARPU and gross margin stability resulting from a € 1 price increase in the region, beginning in 1Q20E. We expect the stock would react favorably to this announcement and subsequently break from a tired 6-month trading range. We reiterate our Buy rating and DCF-based $175 PT. Shares may soon be unstuck with some help from the Nordics.”,” Rosenblatt Securities’ analyst commented.

Get Spotify alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a report on Friday, April 26th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Spotify from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Spotify from $182.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Spotify in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Spotify from $152.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Spotify currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.89.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $136.17 on Tuesday. Spotify has a fifty-two week low of $103.29 and a fifty-two week high of $198.99.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Spotify by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Spotify by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Spotify by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Spotify by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Spotify by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.