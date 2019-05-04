Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 97,469 Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97,469 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $15,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,640,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,735,000 after acquiring an additional 114,329 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $870,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Mercury Systems by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 538,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,477,000 after buying an additional 199,820 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,017,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd increased its position in Mercury Systems by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 34,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $312,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,994,395.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 39,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $2,392,901.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 298,940 shares in the company, valued at $18,002,166.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,736 shares of company stock worth $3,446,102 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCY stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.58. The stock had a trading volume of 510,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 65.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.10. Mercury Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $79.83.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $174.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.61 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. ValuEngine raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Mercury Systems to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered Mercury Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

