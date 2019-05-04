Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Grows Position in CalAmp Corp. (CAMP)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 872,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,174 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $10,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CalAmp by 24.4% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 223,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 43,857 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the first quarter valued at $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 83.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 242,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 110,621 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the first quarter valued at $3,414,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 14.8% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 949,971 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after buying an additional 122,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Get CalAmp alerts:

NASDAQ:CAMP traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 271,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.29. CalAmp Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $24.52.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. CalAmp had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CAMP. ValuEngine raised CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised CalAmp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CalAmp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CalAmp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Grows Position in CalAmp Corp. (CAMP)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/04/rice-hall-james-associates-llc-grows-position-in-calamp-corp-camp.html.

CalAmp Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services worldwide. The company provides mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.