Reviewing Antares Pharma (ATRS) and Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX)

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) and Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Antares Pharma and Axonics Modulation Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antares Pharma $63.55 million 7.78 -$6.51 million ($0.04) -76.00 Axonics Modulation Technologies $710,000.00 894.06 -$32.48 million ($4.64) -4.85

Antares Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Axonics Modulation Technologies. Antares Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axonics Modulation Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.3% of Antares Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.9% of Axonics Modulation Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of Antares Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Antares Pharma and Axonics Modulation Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antares Pharma -10.25% -22.42% -8.46% Axonics Modulation Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Antares Pharma and Axonics Modulation Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antares Pharma 0 0 4 1 3.20 Axonics Modulation Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00

Antares Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 58.82%. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a consensus target price of $21.48, suggesting a potential downside of 4.49%. Given Antares Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Antares Pharma is more favorable than Axonics Modulation Technologies.

Summary

Antares Pharma beats Axonics Modulation Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults. Its injection products also comprise Epinephrine Injection USP for treating Anaphylaxis; Makena auto injectors to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby; ZOMAJET and Twin-Jector EZ II Needle-free Injectors to administer human growth hormone for patients with growth retardation. In addition, the company develops disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; and QuickShot auto injectors. It has strategic alliances with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd., AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Pfizer Inc. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention. Its proprietary r-SNM System delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of urinary and fecal dysfunction. The company was formerly known as American Restorative Medicine, Inc. and changed its name to Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. in August 2013. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Irvine, California.

