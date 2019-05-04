Restaurant Group (RTN) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Restaurant Group to an “add” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 135 ($1.76) in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Restaurant Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 188.64 ($2.46).

LON RTN opened at GBX 145 ($1.89) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.86, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of GBX 110.10 ($1.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 244.41 ($3.19). The stock has a market capitalization of $711.67 million and a P/E ratio of 60.42.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

