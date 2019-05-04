Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for U.S. Silica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Urban now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for U.S. Silica’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SLCA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 target price on shares of U.S. Silica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Bank of America set a $15.00 target price on shares of U.S. Silica and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of U.S. Silica to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.53.

SLCA opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 2.35. U.S. Silica has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $34.34.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $378.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.83 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a positive return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from U.S. Silica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio is 15.82%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,059,393 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 853,622 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,074,000 after purchasing an additional 167,410 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 27,439 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,000,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,451 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 16,090 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

