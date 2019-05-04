Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mondelez International Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (MDLZ)

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

MDLZ stock opened at $51.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $37.48 and a 1 year high of $52.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Live Your Vision LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 355.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 29,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $1,400,104.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,961,284. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 5,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $259,748.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,782.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,582 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

