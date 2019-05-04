Rentokil Initial (RTO) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 378.60 ($4.95).

RTO stock opened at GBX 387.60 ($5.06) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.13. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 391.30 ($5.11).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a GBX 3.16 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $1.31. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is presently -0.75%.

In other news, insider Richard Solomons acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 390 ($5.10) per share, with a total value of £97,500 ($127,401.02).

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

