Rent-A-Center (RCII) to Release Earnings on Monday

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Rent-A-Center to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Rent-A-Center has set its FY 2019 guidance at $1.75-2.15 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $1.75-2.15 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $661.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.47 million. On average, analysts expect Rent-A-Center to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.46. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.38.

RCII has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Rent-A-Center from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James downgraded Rent-A-Center from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.78 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.21.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

