Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.21.

Several research firms have weighed in on RCII. ValuEngine upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Rent-A-Center from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Rent-A-Center from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

NASDAQ RCII traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $24.75. 1,872,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.38.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $661.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth $31,898,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at $24,671,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 2,935.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,385,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,742 shares during the period. Engaged Capital LLC increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 5,333,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,351,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 191.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 876,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,194,000 after purchasing an additional 575,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.