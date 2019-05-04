Regis (RGS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Regis Corporation owns, franchises and operates beauty salons. Regis’ corporate and franchised locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts, SmartStyle, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, Sassoon Salon, Cost Cutters and First Choice Haircutters. Regis maintains ownership interests in Empire Education Group in the U.S. and the MY Style concepts in Japan. “

Get Regis alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RGS. TheStreet raised Regis from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on Regis in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Regis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of RGS traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,273. Regis has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $258.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.60 million. Regis had a positive return on equity of 10.20% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. Equities analysts predict that Regis will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regis in the fourth quarter worth $13,269,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Regis during the third quarter valued at $6,591,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regis by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 597,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after acquiring an additional 94,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regis by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,144,000 after acquiring an additional 81,983 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Regis by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,433,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,144,000 after acquiring an additional 81,983 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regis (RGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.