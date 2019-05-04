RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $39.47 million for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 35.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.74%.

NASDAQ RNWK traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.33. 75,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,783. RealNetworks has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $3.91.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

In other RealNetworks news, SVP Michael Parham sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $25,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,625 shares in the company, valued at $71,578.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Massimiliano Pellegrini sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 52,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,593.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/04/realnetworks-rnwk-issues-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

RealNetworks, Inc provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.