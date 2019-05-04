RDI Reit (RDI) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of RDI Reit (LON:RDI) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 190 ($2.48).

Several other research firms have also commented on RDI. Peel Hunt reissued an under review rating on shares of RDI Reit in a report on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RDI Reit from GBX 41 ($0.54) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th.

Get RDI Reit alerts:

LON:RDI opened at GBX 125 ($1.63) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.11 million and a P/E ratio of 16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. RDI Reit has a 12 month low of GBX 27.70 ($0.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 164.75 ($2.15).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from RDI Reit’s previous dividend of $1.35. RDI Reit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.84%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Watters acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £20,480 ($26,760.75).

RDI Reit Company Profile

RDI is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (UK-REIT) committed to becoming the UK's leading income focused REIT. The Company's income-led business model and strategic priorities are designed to offer shareholders superior, sustainable and growing income returns, with a target growth in underlying earnings per share of 3%-5% across the medium term.

Read More: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for RDI Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RDI Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.