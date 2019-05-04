Rcoin (RCN) 24-Hour Volume Tops $0.00

Rcoin (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 4th. One Rcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Rcoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Rcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rcoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00011870 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00039501 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000475 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005760 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000499 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Rcoin Profile

RCN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. The official website for Rcoin is www.rcoineu.com . Rcoin’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token

Buying and Selling Rcoin

Rcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

