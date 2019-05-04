R C M Technologies (RCMT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of R C M Technologies in a report on Friday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ RCMT traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,138. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. R C M Technologies has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.80.

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. R C M Technologies had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $55.27 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that R C M Technologies will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bradley Vizi acquired 637,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $2,497,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in R C M Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,594 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of R C M Technologies worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.83% of the company’s stock.

R C M Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

