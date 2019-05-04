Quantamental Technologies LLC Trims Stake in Linde PLC (LIN)

Quantamental Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anne K. Roby sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total transaction of $558,416.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 54,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $10,144,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,926 shares of company stock valued at $12,140,692. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Monday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Linde from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.18.

LIN opened at $180.96 on Friday. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $145.95 and a twelve month high of $185.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $98.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.21%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

