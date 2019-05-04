Quantamental Technologies LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Ameren Corp (AEE)

Quantamental Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 836.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,983,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,596 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ameren by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,620 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Ameren by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 746,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Bruce A. Steinke sold 6,441 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $456,280.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,871.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. Moehn sold 12,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $854,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,103,408.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,873 shares of company stock valued at $8,639,431 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $72.95 on Friday. Ameren Corp has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $74.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.43.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

