Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. Cut by SunTrust Banks (CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Continental Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CLR. ValuEngine upgraded Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $62.00 price target on Continental Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Raymond James set a $80.00 price target on Continental Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Shares of CLR opened at $42.99 on Friday. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $35.54 and a 52-week high of $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 55,685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 356,339 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,331,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,695,983 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $115,802,000 after buying an additional 185,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Harold Hamm acquired 191,828 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.85 per share, for a total transaction of $8,219,829.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,675,805 shares of company stock worth $73,335,967 in the last 90 days. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

