Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for QTS Realty Trust Inc Lowered by SunTrust Banks (QTS)

QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $49.00 price target on QTS Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

QTS stock opened at $45.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. QTS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTS. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 399,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 62,370 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 19,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,740 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 14.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 69,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,393,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,487,000 after purchasing an additional 117,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 276,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 110,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.69%.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.