Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Increased by Analyst

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Ecolab in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price target on Ecolab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $178.00) on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday. Edward Jones downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.27.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $185.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $135.77 and a 1 year high of $186.34.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 10.06%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.05%.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 11,600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $2,022,924.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,045,403.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruno Lavandier sold 2,969 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.27, for a total value of $544,128.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,458 shares of company stock worth $52,489,544 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Ecolab by 14,455.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,084,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056,773 shares during the period. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.