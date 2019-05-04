Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.06.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.31.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $266.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.24 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 5.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 31,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Dominick Ciampa purchased 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $394,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,167.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.