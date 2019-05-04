Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Crispr Therapeutics AG Reduced by Analyst (CRSP)

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.89) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.86). Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Crispr Therapeutics’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($3.80) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($4.17) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRSP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.64.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $40.57 on Thursday. Crispr Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $73.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 15.84 and a quick ratio of 16.81.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.03). Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,839.02% and a negative return on equity of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, President Rodger Novak sold 8,693 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $347,806.93. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,024,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,991,605.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $840,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,840,360.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,693 shares of company stock worth $5,222,495 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Venture Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC now owns 4,248,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,770,000 after acquiring an additional 640,014 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 764,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,895,000 after acquiring an additional 132,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,471,000 after acquiring an additional 116,116 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $16,598,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 509,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,558,000 after buying an additional 102,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.52% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

