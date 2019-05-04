Q2 2019 Earnings Forecast for Cummins Inc. (CMI) Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Cummins in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst A. Potter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.01. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q3 2019 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $15.13 EPS.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.69. Cummins had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $148.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho set a $155.00 price objective on Cummins and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.16.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $169.19 on Thursday. Cummins has a one year low of $124.40 and a one year high of $169.45. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 1,687 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $269,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 423 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $63,500.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,316 shares of company stock worth $364,321 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.8% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

