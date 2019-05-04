Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) Issued By B. Riley

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of U.S. Silica in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the mining company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for U.S. Silica’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SLCA. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Seaport Global Securities set a $21.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Bank of America set a $15.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.53.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $14.54 on Friday. U.S. Silica has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $34.34. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a positive return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $378.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. U.S. Silica’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from U.S. Silica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. U.S. Silica’s payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 146.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,283 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

