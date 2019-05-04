Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Alphabet Inc Issued By Wedbush (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $14.65 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $13.41. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,350.00 price target on the stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Nomura restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,375.00 price objective (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,234.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $1,300.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,325.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,189.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $977.66 and a 1-year high of $1,296.97. The firm has a market cap of $826.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.34. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $29.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $13.33 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Alphabet by 103,543.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 54,899,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 54,846,095 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 55 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 34.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.