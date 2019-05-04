Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Cascades Inc Reduced by Analyst (CAS)

Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) – Equities researchers at Desjardins decreased their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Cascades in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Desjardins analyst K. Howlett now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CAS. TD Securities downgraded shares of Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$16.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.08.

CAS stock opened at C$8.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.11 million and a P/E ratio of 14.47. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$7.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

