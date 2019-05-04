Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Stake in S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in S&P Global by 7,358.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,418,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $217.88 on Friday. S&P Global Inc has a 12-month low of $156.68 and a 12-month high of $222.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). S&P Global had a return on equity of 367.09% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,790 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $368,525.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,130.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $350,570.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,871.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,041 shares of company stock worth $3,805,815 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SPGI. Zacks Investment Research raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on S&P Global from $205.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on S&P Global from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.18.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

