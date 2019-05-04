Prologis (PLD) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Prologis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.15.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD stock opened at $76.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.03. Prologis has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $78.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Prologis had a net margin of 56.56% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $696.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Prologis will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.97%.

In related news, CEO Eugene F. Reilly sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total value of $1,350,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,872.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 14,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $1,010,051.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,418.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,298 shares of company stock worth $7,953,229. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 92,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 227,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,521 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 8,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 892,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.