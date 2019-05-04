Profile Utility Token (PUT) Price Hits $0.0057 on Exchanges

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges including Allcoin, Bit-Z, LBank and Coinrail. During the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Profile Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $259,651.00 and $104,463.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00085278 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00021196 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003267 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000088 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00172739 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00012775 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008556 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000305 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Profile Utility Token

PUT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Coinnest, LBank, Allcoin and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

