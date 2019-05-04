ProAssurance (PRA) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PRA. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE PRA traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,786. ProAssurance has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $49.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.65.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.23). ProAssurance had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $268.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ProAssurance will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.78%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ProAssurance by 375.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in ProAssurance by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

