Private Ocean LLC Acquires 72 Shares of Home Depot Inc (HD)

Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 17.5% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 77,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,067,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,317 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 175,295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,312,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 17,698 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 16.9% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.67, for a total transaction of $1,006,451.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,423,710.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 23,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $4,343,489.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,880,702.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $7,553,141. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $194.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $205.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.18.

HD stock opened at $200.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $215.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,441.05% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $26.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

