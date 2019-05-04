Precision BioSciences Inc’s Quiet Period Will Expire on May 7th (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences’ (NASDAQ:DTIL) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 7th. Precision BioSciences had issued 7,900,000 shares in its IPO on March 28th. The total size of the offering was $126,400,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.
Shares of DTIL stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. Precision BioSciences has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $19.00.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTIL. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $427,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $3,534,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $8,975,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000.
About Precision BioSciences
Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.
